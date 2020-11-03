Ex-Paramore bassist Jeremy Davis shares statement following comments regarding past band members
Last week, Williams tweeted, “There’s a reason there are only 3 people left in @paramore. Surprise, haters, it ain’t cause of me.”
“Paramore do not condone religiously/politically dogmatic beliefs which leave our LGBTQ+ friends, fans, & family feeling abandoned and hopeless,” she added. “If that doesn’t [jibe] with you, well, feel free to go to where all past members of Paramore have gone which is literally anywhere else but Paramore.”
While Williams didn’t name anyone specifically, it appears she was referring homophobic comments made by former guitarist Josh Farro. However, Davis says he has been lumped in as anti-LGBTQ+ due to the “blanket statement” nature of Williams’ comments.
“I’m devastated and shocked to have been included in that grouping as an ex-member of the band,” Davis writes.
“Josh Farro’s comments were made by him and him alone and in no way should anyone else’s stance on the LGBTQ+ community have been inferred,” he continues. “Anyone who knows me knows I stand for inclusivity and love only, never for hate or discrimination of any kind. I love and support this community as I always have.”
Davis was an original member of Paramore, and played with them over several stints before parting ways with the band for good in 2015. His departure led to a protracted legal battle between him and Paramore.
“I also need to say I LOVED Paramore,” Davis writes. “It was my family, it was my life and being excluded isn’t anything I ever wanted. It’s been hurtful and devastating to me that it’s all ended up this way.”
