Ex-Outlaws bassist Harvey Dalton Arnold releases new solo album, ‘Stories to Live Up To’
Music Maker RecordingsFormer Outlaws bassist Harvey Dalton Arnold recently released a new solo album titled Stories to Live Up To.
According to a press statement, the album is a collection of tunes that finds Arnold “examining the emotions and choices that have defined [his] life.”
“Stories to Live Up To is a bunch of songs that I’ve written with the intent of kind of painting a picture or telling a story,” the veteran musician explains. “I’ve been playing and writing mostly in the blues vein that I love so much, and I believe that this album is a fresh adventure for me.”
Among the musicians who contributed to the project are drummer Charley Drayton, who has played with Keith Richards‘ solo group X-pensive Winos and Divinyls; keyboardist Rob Arthur, a current member of the Peter Frampton Band; and veteran session bassist Zev Katz.
“The record is not perfect, but it’s very human and has a spontaneous soul about it,” Arnold says. “I’m very proud of it and it was my most satisfying, fun recording experience ever.”
He adds, “I look forward to supporting this CD with a video and live gigs in the future and my heart goes out to my friends in [New York City] as they and all try to survive the virus pandemic.”
Stories to Live Up To can be purchased on CD at MusicMaker.org, and also is available as a digital download and via streaming services.
Arnold was a member of The Outlaws from 1976 to 1980, and played on three of the popular Southern rock band’s studio albums — 1977’s Hurry Sundown, 1978’s Playin’ to Win and 1979’s In the Eye of the Storm — as well as the 1978 live album Bring It Back Alive.
Here’s the album’s track list:
“Stay Here with Me”
“Early Bird”
“What’s on Your Mind”
“Poor Boy”
“When the Sun Goes Down”
“Lone Outlaw”
“Gotta See Ya”
“Put Me Back”
“Catfish Blues”
