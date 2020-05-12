Ex-Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre, Pat Travers featured on new album by B.B. King’s daughter
Cleopatra BluesA group of well-known guitarists have contributed to a new album by Shirley King, daughter of late blues legend B.B. King. The 11-track collection, which is aptly titled Blues for a King, will be released on June 19 on CD and as a vinyl LP.
Among the guest artists who lent their talents to the record: ex-Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre, Pat Travers, Elvin Bishop and Steve Cropper.
Barre is featured on a cover of the Blind Faith gem “Can’t Find My Way Home,” Travers plays on a rendition of the Elvis Presley hit “That’s All Right Mama” and Cropper appears on a version of the Etta James classic “At Last,” which closes out the album.
Other guitarists who play on Shirley’s album include Joe Louis Walker, Duke Robillard and Robben Ford.
Blues for a King also includes a version of Traffic‘s “Feelin’ Alright”; “Johnny Porter,” a song that The Temptations recorded in 1975; and the traditional blues standard “Gallows Pole,” which was famously covered by Led Zeppelin.
“I’m so thrilled that these great artists lent their amazing talents to my new album,” says Shirley. “I can’t thank them enough for believing in me. I’m so proud of this album and can’t wait for the world to hear it. I feel it’s my best work yet.”
Blues for a King can be pre-ordered now. Here’s the album’s full track list:
“All of My Lovin’” — featuring Joe Louis Walker
“Feelin’ Alright” — featuring Duke Robillard
“I Did You Wrong” — featuring Elvin Bishop
“That’s All Right Mama” — featuring Pat Travers
“Can’t Find My Way Home” — featuring Martin Barre
“Johnny Porter” — featuring Arthur Adams
“Feeling Good” — featuring Robben Ford
“Give It All Up” — featuring Kirk Fletcher
“Gallows Pole” — featuring Harvey Mandel
“Hoodoo Man Blues” — featuring Junior Wells & Joe Louis Walker
“At Last” — featuring Steve Cropper
