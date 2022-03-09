      Weather Alert

Ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan To Be Arraigned

Mar 9, 2022 @ 8:07am

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is scheduled to be arraigned today in court on federal racketeering and bribery charges. The Chicago Democrat was indicted last week over allegations he led a criminal enterprise designed to enhance his political power and financial well-being while also generating income for his political allies and associates. Madigan served in the state house from 1971 until his resignation last year. The 79-year-old was longest-serving House speaker in U.S. history.

Popular Posts
LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Daylight Savings Time Is Bad for Us? Here's What Doctors Say...
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Post about Your Relationship on Social Media - or Not?
Eric Church Taps Morgan Wallen For Minneapolis Stadium Show
Zoom Snitch? New Meeting Attendance Tool Will Bust You
Shots Fired At Bolingbrook Gas Station
Connect With Us Listen To Us On