      Weather Alert

Ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan Pleads Not Guilty

Mar 10, 2022 @ 5:22am

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is pleading not guilty to federal racketeering and bribery charges. The Chicago Democrat entered the not guilty plea during a telephone court hearing yesterday. Madigan was indicted last week over allegations he led a criminal enterprise designed to enhance his political power and financial well-being while also generating income for his political allies and associates. The longest-serving House speaker in U.S. history resigned from the state house last year.

Popular Posts
LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Daylight Savings Time Is Bad for Us? Here's What Doctors Say...
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Post about Your Relationship on Social Media - or Not?
Zoom Snitch? New Meeting Attendance Tool Will Bust You
Daylight Saving Time: Just The Facts…
Shots Fired At Bolingbrook Gas Station
Connect With Us Listen To Us On