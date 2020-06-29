Ex-Guns N’ Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke releases title track to his upcoming album, ‘The Gospel Truth’
Golden Robot RecordsFormer Guns N’ Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke has released the title track of his forthcoming solo album, The Gospel Truth, as a new single that’s available now digitally and via streaming platforms.
The gritty, mid-tempo track features sneering vocals by Clarke that sound like he’s trying to channel Alice Cooper. The song, which is driven by heavy guitars and horns, is about the concept of truth today and encourages listeners to speak their minds with honesty. The tune also includes a blazing guitar solo from Gilby and some gospel-inspired backing vocals.
“The Gospel Truth” follows the release this past February of Clarke’s previous single, “Rock n’ Roll Is Getting Louder,” which was his first new solo tune in 17 years and also will appear on his forthcoming album.
Gilby was a member of GN’R from 1991 to 1994, and contributed to the band’s 1993 studio album, The Spaghetti Incident? In addition to being a solo artist, Clarke currently plays with The Kings of Chaos, a band led by ex-Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum that features a rotating lineup of famous rockers.
By Matt Friedlander
