Ex-Flyleaf singer Lacey Sturm releases new solo song, “The Decree”

May 15, 2020 @ 3:15pm

Followspot RecordsFormer Flyleaf singer Lacey Sturm has dropped a new solo single.

The track, titled “The Decree,” is available now for digital download.

Sturm, who left Flyleaf in 2012, released her debut solo album, Life Screams, in 2016. It includes the single “Impossible.”

You can also hear Sturm on the new Breaking Benjamin album, Aurora. She sings on a reworked version of the band’s song “Dear Agony.”

