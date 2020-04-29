Ex-Five Finger Death Punch drummer Jeremy Spencer launches new band, Psychosexual
Stephen J. Cohen/Getty ImagesFormer Five Finger Death Punch drummer Jeremy Spencer has a new band.
The group is called Psychosexual, and features Spencer wearing a devil mask and singing lead vocals. You can download the first Psychosexual single, “Let the Sin Begin,” now via digital outlets.
“Let the Sin Begin” is also accompanied by video streaming now on YouTube, but, as the band’s name suggests, it’s pretty NSFW. Or, being that you’re probably working from home, it’s pretty NSFWFH.
Spencer, an original member of Five Finger Death Punch, left the group at the end of 2018 due to medical issues. He was replaced by Charlie Engen.
Since parting ways with FFDP, Spencer has become a reserve police officer in his home state of Indiana, and started an erotic horror parody series called Lady Killer TV.
