Ex-Bear Kyle Long Says He Was Fired From The Team

Jun 16, 2020 @ 2:00pm

Former Bear Kyle Long claims he didn’t retire from the NFL last season, he got fired.  The ex-offensive lineman made the revelation in a series of Tweets yesterday, saying Chicago released him at the end of the season.  He also said he is contemplating a return to football, but would’t play for the Bears’ current coaching staff.  The 31-year-old said he has supported the current staff in the media since his release, but that doesn’t mean he wants to play for them.  Long was the 20th pick by the Bears in the 2013 draft.  He struggled with injuries over the past several years after being voted to the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons with Chicago.

