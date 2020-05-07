Ex-Bad Company singer Brian Howe dead at 66
Credit: Chloe FriedmanBrian Howe, who was Bad Company‘s lead singer from 1986 to 1994, died after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Lake Placid, Florida, on Tuesday. He was 66.
Howe’s passing was confirmed by his longtime friend and manager, Paul Easton, posted on Brian’s official Facebook page.
“It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the untimely passing of a loving father, friend and musical icon, Brian Howe,” says Easton in a statement.
Prior to joining Bad Company, Howe sang lead on the 1984 Ted Nugent album, Penetrator.
In 1986, Brian was brought in to replace original Bad Company frontman Paul Rodgers when the band decided to reform after breaking up in 1982. He appeared on four studio albums with the group — 1986’s Fame and Fortune, 1988’s Dangerous Age, 1990’s Holy Water and 1992’s Here Comes Trouble. During his tenure with Bad Company, Howe co-wrote many of the band’s songs, including three top-40 hits “If You Needed Somebody,” “Walk Through Fire” and “How About That,” which reached #16, #28 and #38 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively.
The British-born musician also played saxophone with the group.
After Howe left Bad Company, he released a handful of solo albums and continued to tour regularly.
In 2018, Brian’s single “Hot Tin Roof” won the Best Rock Song of the Year prize at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards.
Howe is survived by three children — son Michael and daughters Victoria and Ella — and three grandchildren.
“I feel we are all put in this world for a reason,” says Howe’s son, Michael. “The passion for music was my father’s, and I am so happy that his legacy will live on.”
