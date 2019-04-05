Everything You Need to Know about Today’s White Sox Home Opener

The Chicago White Sox home opener is today with the first pitch scheduled at 1:10pm. Weather should be OK today, The National Weather Service is calling for clouds and temperatures near 60. Of course a lot of focus will be on the young core and new players that Sox fans will see play in 2019. Lots of attention will be pointed to OF Eloy Jimenez. He was part of the trade from the Chicago Cubs that sent Jose Quintana to the Northside. Some new additions include first baseman/DH Yonder Alonso, starting pitcher Ivan Nova, catcher James McCann, relievers Alex Colome, Kelvin Herrera and Manny Banuelos, catcher James McCann, outfielder Jon Jay.

You will find some new features at Guranteed Rate Field this year.

There’s a new section in right-field called The Goose Island, these seats have tickets starting at $15 to $100 for premium seats the have leather seats plus some other amenities. Read more about this new section and some new food options from BallPark Digest here.

Some new food items include

Fries Several Different ways. Covered and Smothered Fries: Buffalo Chicken: Shredded Chicken topped with crumbled blue cheese, hot buffalo sauce and creamy ranch

Chili & Cheese fries: Greek Fries: Sliced gyro meat, crumbled feta cheese and tomatoes drizzled with tzatziki sauce

Irish Fries: hot fries topped with stadium nacho cheese, crisp bacon, sour cream and chives

Dessert Sweet Potato Fries: Sweet potato fries topped with powdered sugar, chopped pecans, whipped cream and drizzled with chocolate sauce and Nutella. (Savory and Sweet stand, Section 110)

The Triple Play Burger: Actually has fried bologna to add a unique twist to this burger (Huntington Bank Stadium Club Bar)

Don’t forget to try the Bacon popcorn: The popcorn’s cooked in bacon fat and covered with sea salt, pepper, parmesan and bacon crumbles. (Revolution Brewing #SoxSocial Tap Room)

There are two alcoholic beverage items to note, particularly as White Sox fans prepare to deal with the cold weather during early-season games. Sections 144 and 538 will feature the spiked Boozy Hot Apple Cider and Boozy Hot Chocolate. The Boozy Hot Apple Cider features Fireball Whiskey, while the Boozy Hot Chocolate includes Jim Beam and Patron XO.

Parking lots open at 10 a.m. and gates to the ballpark open at 11 a.m. There will be a flyover by VFA-213 (F/A-18s) of the United States Navy.

Pitching Matchup:

Seattle: Yusei Kikuchi LHP (0-0, 2.53 ERA, 8 SO)

The 27-year-old southpaw from Japan is still looking for his first MLB win, but he has pitched well in two starts against the A’s and Red Sox while posting a 2.53 ERA with eight strikeouts and one walk in 10 2/3 innings.

White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez RHP (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 2 SO)

Though he didn’t get much help from his defense in a three-run third inning, Lopez still wasn’t his sharpest on a windy day in Kansas City on Saturday, allowing four runs on six hits with four walks and two strikeouts in four-plus innings.

First pitch:

1:10pm by new Hall of Famer Harold Baines for the ceremonial first pitch.

National anthem:

Miguel Cervantes, the singer/actor known for his role as Alexander Hamilton in the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton,”.

The game will be broadcast on NBCSCH.

Here are some more things to look for at the White Sox Home Opener from the Daily Herald.