Everything You Need to Know About Garth Brooks @ Notre Dame Saturday

It's finally here, the historic show featuring 2 icons: Garth Brooks and Notre Dame Stadium. For those lucky enough to have tickets, here's everything you need to know about the Garth show according to Sue Ryan from Notre Dame.

Parking — Various parking lots throughout campus will be used for concert parking. A map of parking lot locations is available here. Pre-purchase parking passes are sold out.

Rideshare — The designated drop-off locations for those coming via rideshare are the Rugby, Lake and Dorr Road parking lots. A drop-off zone will also be created in front of the Compton Family Ice Arena with access via Joyce Drive. Guests can also use the White Field North lot or the intersection of Ivy and Bulla roads and then take a shuttle bus to campus. Shuttle bus routes can be found at gameday.nd.edu.

Security measures — The University's clear bag policy will be enforced for the concert. See the complete list of rules at und.com/clearbag. Magnetometers will also be in use for entry to the stadium. Guests are encouraged to arrive at the gates early to allow sufficient time for the screening process.

Tailgating — Tailgating is allowed from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on concert day. Tailgating ends promptly at 7 p.m., and no one will be allowed to tailgate during the concert.

Gates — Gates to Notre Dame Stadium open at 5 p.m.

Dining — Several University dining options will be open. A complete list is available here. The Morris Inn will also host a backyard barbecue on Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. on the Wind Family Fireside Terrace.

Bookstore hours — The Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore is currently selling Garth Brooks at Notre Dame apparel. The bookstore and other campus shopping venues will be open in conjunction with the concert. See a full list here.

Williams Sonoma Presents Trisha Tailgate — Garth Brooks' wife, Trisha Yearwood, country music artist and host of "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" on the Food Network, will host a ticketed tailgating event on Irish Green before the show. More information is available here.

Mass — Vigil Mass will be held at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on campus at 5 p.m.

If you’ve never been to Notre Dame here are some Must See Things before the Show:

Basilica of the Sacred Heart

Known for being one of the most beautiful basilicas on a college campus nationwide, the Basilica of the Sacred Heart is a must-see for visitors to campus. Mass is held daily, and visitors are allowed to walk into the basilica to say a prayer or walk around the different areas of the church to look at the ornate displays. Take a moment to reflect here while surrounded by beautiful stained glass and soft candle lighting.

The Grotto

The Grotto is one of the most serene spaces on campus, and you can come here to say the rosary, say a prayer, light a candle for a loved one, and take time to reflect on your faith or events in your life. Come to the Grotto and touch the stone found from the original monument in Lourdes, or sit on the benches at night to take in the candlelight and warmth.

Hammes Bookstore

Your trip to campus wouldn’t be complete without some Notre Dame swag, right? Stop by the bookstore to pick up a snack, cup of coffee from Einstein’s Bagels, or wander the two floors of apparel and ND Merchandise – from Leprechaun beanies and Notre Dame jerseys to just about anything Notre Dame you could imagine! Show your pride for the Fighting Irish and pick up some logowear!

The Golden Dome/Main Building

This is the quintessential landmark here on campus. The Golden Dome is also known as the Main Building and holds the administrative offices here at the University. Stop here to sign up for an information session or campus tour, or meet with an admissions counselor or financial aid advisor. On football weekends, wander the main floors to hear the iconic Trumpets Under the Dome by the Notre Dame Band. The architecture in this building is simply stunning and it is a must-see Notre Dame landmark.

There’s more, there’s a full list from Julia Tombari from Notre Dame here.