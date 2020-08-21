Everything You Need to Know About Cubs vs Sox Series This Weekend
It’s always a little crazy when the White Sox & Cubs play each other. This year there seems to be a little more enthusiasm than normal. The Cubs are in first place in the NL Central, and the White Sox have a stable of young exciting prospects. Both teams look pretty solid, could you image a Sox vs Cubs World Series? It’s been 12 years since both teams made the playoffs in the same season. With the expanded Covid Playoffs there’s a good chance both teams could make the playoffs this year. Don’t forget these 2 teams end the season against each other on the South Side at the end of September. Imagine how crazy that series might be.
Here are the pitching matchups for this weekend’s series @ Wrigley Field
Friday 8/21 @ 7:15pm: Dallas Keuchel (3-2, 3.07) vs. Jon Lester *(2-0, 2.74)
Saturday 8/22 @ 7:15pm Gio Gonzalez (0-1 6.00) or Reynaldo Lopez vs Kyle Hendricks (3-2 3.31)
Sunday 8/23 @ 1:20pm Dylan Cease (4-1 3.16) vs. Yu Darvich (4-1 1.80)
If you really want to tear into some stats, check out this info from Action Network. They give you betting odds and lots of interesting facts and trends.
Here are some trends according to Action Network:
The White Sox have also been crushing lefties to the tune of a .389 wOBA, which leads MLB. Cubs projected starting pitcher Jon Lester has been good up to this point of the season, but he may have a difficult time trying to get through this White Sox lineup.
The Cubs have been a little below average against lefties so far, reporting a .318 wOBA and 98 wRC+. Of even greater concern, the Cubs also have the seventh-highest ground ball rate against lefties. So, Keuchel’s looming matchup at Wrigley projects favorably on Friday night.