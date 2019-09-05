Everything You Need to Know about Bears vs Packers
The Bears and Packers get ready to kick off the 100th year of the NFL tonight and there’s more than just the game itself that fans can take part in. Grant Park has free events going on all day today plus if you don’t have a ticket, you can watch the game there. The NFL first held a Kickoff Party @ Times Square in 2002, where Bon Jovi, Alicia Keys and the “Rent” cast performed. Other performers over the years have included Aerosmith, Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Soundgarden and Mariah Carey. This is the first time it has been in Chicago. In addition to the music, there will be autograph sessions, activities (field-goal kicking, NFL combine drills), a “Madden NFL 20” tournament and photo opportunities with the Lombardi Trophy and all 53 Super Bowl rings.
Gates open at noon , No tickets are required.
Location:
Around Buckingham Fountain, roughly between Jackson on the north, Balbo on the south, Michigan Avenue on the west and Lake Shore Drive on the east.
Entrances are on Congress Parkway just east of Michigan Avenue.
Entertainment:
Rapsody (“Sassy”) takes the stage at 3 p.m. She’s from North Carolina.
Meghan Trainor (“All About That Bass”) at 5:15 p.m. She’s from Massachusetts.
And then Meek Mill (“Going Bad”) at 6:25 p.m. He is from Pennsylvania — Philadelphia to be exact.
Autographs:
Richard Dent, 1-2 p.m.
Jim McMahon, 2-3:30 p.m.
Matt Forte, 4:15-5:45 p.m.
Charles Tillman, 6-7:30 p.m.
Street Closures:
East Ida B. Wells Drive from Congress Plaza Drive to Columbus Drive
Columbus Drive from Balbo Drive through Jackson Boulevard
East Congress Plaza Drive from Harrison Street to Van Buren Street
Game Info:
Green Bay Packers (0-0) vs. Chicago Bears (0-0) Thursday, Sept. 5 @ 7:20 p.m. CT
Location: Soldier Field (Chicago)
TV: NBC Announcers: Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworth
The Packers have won nine of the last 10 against the Bears.
Here’s more info from the Chicago Tribune.