February 27, 2023 11:59AM CST
“Everything She [Is]”: Hailey Whitters certified Gold

ABC/Randy Holmes

Newcomer Hailey Whitters has her first top 30 hit with “Everything She Ain’t,” and now the Iowa native has a piece of heavy metal to match.

Hailey’s breakthrough has just been certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America, meaning it has combined sales and streams of half a million units. Hailey got the news when her record label surprised her with a plaque in Nashville.

“Everything She Ain’t” is from her sophomore album, Raised. She’s currently on her headlining tour of the same name. 

