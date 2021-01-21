Every Date for the Next Week Is a Palindrome

You know what’s better than things that aren’t interesting? Things that are mildly interesting. That’s the sweet spot, baby.
So check this out: We just entered a 10-day stretch where every date is a palindrome, meaning it’s the same forwards and backwards. It started yesterday, with 1-20-21, and goes all the way through next Friday, 1-29-21.
But if you miss this palindrome stretch, don’t panic or declare all hope is lost . . . there’s another nine-day stretch starting on December 1st.
Wrap your head around more, here: (CBS 5 – Bangor)