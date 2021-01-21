      Weather Alert

Every Date for the Next Week Is a Palindrome

Jan 21, 2021 @ 10:44am

You know what’s better than things that aren’t interesting?  Things that are mildly interesting.  That’s the sweet spot, baby.

So check this out:  We just entered a 10-day stretch where every date is a palindrome, meaning it’s the same forwards and backwards.  It started yesterday, with 1-20-21, and goes all the way through next Friday, 1-29-21.

But if you miss this palindrome stretch, don’t panic or declare all hope is lost . . . there’s another nine-day stretch starting on December 1st.

Wrap your head around more, here:  (CBS 5 – Bangor)

TAGS
#Palindrome
