Evening Traffic Crash in Joliet Causes Multiple Injuries

Joliet Police are sharing details after a traffic accident led to multiple injuries. It was on Friday evening at 6:53 PM, Officers were called to Caton Farm Road and Northwest Frontage Road for a crash with injuries. A preliminary
investigation has shown that a pickup truck driven by a 30-year-old male from Oswego was traveling westbound Caton Farm Road approaching the intersection at Northwest Frontage Road. The truck crossed into the eastbound lanes of Caton Farm Road and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by a 41-year-old female from Plainfield. The pickup truck continued westbound in the eastbound lanes of Caton Farm Road and struck a second eastbound vehicle driven by a 34-year-old female from Channahon head-on, causing this vehicle to leave the roadway to the south and rollover. The driver of the pickup was transported to Amita St Joseph Medical Center with non-life-
threatening injuries. The driver and a 15-year-old female passenger of the vehicle that rolled over were transported to Amita St Joseph Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. This crash remains under investigation by the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit.