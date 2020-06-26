Evanescence teases new song, “The Game Is Over”
BMGThe wait has begun for the new Evanescence song, “The Game Is Over.”
Amy Lee and company will drop the fresh track, the second preview of their upcoming album The Bitter Truth, on Wednesday, July 1.
If you pre-save the tune, you’ll be entered for a chance to win a Zoom call with Evanescence.
“The Game Is Over” follows the previously released single “Wasted on You,” which dropped in April. The Bitter Truth, the first all-original Evanescence album in nine years, will be released incrementally throughout 2020.
In related news, Evanescence recruited fans to submit their footage from quarantine, which the band compiled into a new video for “Wasted on You.” You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.
By Josh Johnson
