Evanescence shines a light with new video for “Use My Voice”
BMGEvanescence has premiered the video for the band’s new single, “Use My Voice.”
The clip shows Amy Lee and company finding their way through dark corridors with candles, flashlights and sparklers, and concludes with a group of people in a field holding lights themselves while declaring that they will use their voices.
You can watch the “Use My Voice” video streaming now on YouTube.
Evanescence released “Use My Voice” earlier this month in conjunction with the launch of their Use My Voice voter registration campaign. The song features guest vocals from Halestorm‘s Lzzy Hale, The Pretty Reckless‘ Taylor Momsen and Within Temptation‘s Sharon den Adel, among others.
“We are proud to stand up and join the fight against the injustice, lies and oppression that plague our country and the world” Lee says in a statement. “No matter who you are, what you look like, where you come from or who you love, your voice matters. We hope to shine a light in the darkness, to empower and inspire. Use your voice. Vote.”
By Josh Johnson
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)