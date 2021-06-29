Evacuation Order For Parts Of Morris Due To Fire!

WJOL has learned that Grundy County Emergency Management Agency has issued an evacuation order for parts of Morris. If you live in the 900 block of Benton, Douglas or Armstrong Streets or if you live on East Street you are asked to evacuate your residence now. There is an industrial fire to the south of those locations. If need a place to go, the Grundy County Administration Building at Union Street is taking people. Reports to WJOL state that the fire may involve lithium batteries. This is a developing story.