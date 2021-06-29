      Weather Alert

Evacuation Order For Parts of Morris Due to Fire

Jun 29, 2021 @ 1:05pm

WJOL has learned that Grundy County Emergency Management Agency has issued an evacuation order for parts of Morris. If you live in the 900 block of Benton, Douglas or Armstrong Streets or if you live on East Street you are asked to evacuate your residence now. There is an industrial fire to the south of those locations. If need a place to go, the Grundy County Administration Building at Union Street is taking people. Reports to WJOL state that the fire may involve lithium batteries. This is a developing story.

Popular Posts
Evacuation Order For Parts Of Morris Due To Fire!
Toby Keith releases a new single today Check it out!
Martina McBride Stars in New Exhibit at Country Music Hall of Fame - Set to Perform in Illinois
Win a $50 Smashburger Gift Card
Shania Twain Wants to Join Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani - for a Song - Maybe their Wedding
Connect With Us Listen To Us On