Evacuation Order Extended in Morris

The evacuation order in Morris has been extended. The order was first issued on Tuesday afternoon after a fire at the Old Morris Paper Mill Plant. Authorities learned that the fire contained lithium batteries which caused toxic smoke to emanate from the facility. There may be anywhere from 180,000 to 200,000 pounds of lithium batteries. It’s believed that water may have seeped into the building from the recent rains and came into contact with the batteries which caused the incident to occur.
WJOL Reporter Terry Christensen says that the explosions from the batteries are often and described the explosions as very similar to fireworks. Anyone living in the 900 block of Benton, Douglas or Armstrong Streets were asked to evacuate their residences. The evacuation order will now be in place until Thursday at 9:00pm. Authorities have stated that they will be using cement to smother the batteries and end the fire. Although it is unknown if the cement will be effective in ending the danger around the site.