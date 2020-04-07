Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart offering singers the chance to collaborate with him via new Trackd app
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Red Light Management and Live NationEurythmics member Dave Stewart is among the many musicians who’ve discovered Trackd, a new music app that makes it easy for musicians, singers, songwriters, producers and DJs to collaborate remotely.
The app allows artists to record, create and publish music together via their iPhones without having to be in a studio together: an invaluable capability during the coronavirus crisis.
To promote Trackd and to support young musical talent, Stewart has launched an initiative offering one lucky vocalist the chance to work with him on a new original song via the app.
“Trackd is becoming a [go-to] collaboration community and I can’t wait to hear what comes,” Dave says in a statement. “I will be putting up a track and making it public. I’ll be looking for a great vocalist with great melody ideas! I will choose a collaborator…and we’ll make something special.”
He adds, “[T]he chosen collaborator will get 5,000 pounds [about $6,200] from me towards releasing the finished track independently, so stay indoors and get busy.”
Submissions will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. ET on April 21. Visit TrackdMusic.com for full details.
Trackd is also offering a free upgrade to premium, which lets users access extra features, keep informed about new releases and enjoy new music free of charge.
As previously reported, Stewart will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame along with his fellow Eurythmics member Annie Lennox at a New York City ceremony that recently was postponed until June 10, 2021.
