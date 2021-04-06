Ethics Committee Hoping To Address Problematic Areas This Year
The Illinois House Ethics and Elections Committee is hoping to address problematic areas this year. The committee met yesterday to discuss what is called the revolving door in Springfield of elected officials stepping down and quickly becoming lobbyists. Democrats proposed a six-month prohibition period on the practice in January during the lame-duck session. The Executive Director of Reform for Illinois says that proposal would still make Illinois one of the least restrictive states when it comes to lawmakers becoming lobbyists.