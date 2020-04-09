ESPN to Televise HORSE Competition Featuring NBA & WNBA Players
If you need further evidence that all-sports networks are desperate for original programming in the absence of live sports, look no further than ESPN’s plans to televise a game of HORSE featuring various NBA and WNBA stars.
Among the participants will be Tamika Catchings, Chris Paul, Zach LaVine, and Trae Young, the diminutive Atlanta Hawks guard who tweeted, “absolutely no dunking,” at LaVine, a prodigious slammer. The first-round matchups will be televised this Sunday; with the semifinals and finals airing April 16 at 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Eastern Time, respectively.