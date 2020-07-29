Erykah Badu to host a streaming party for Liv.e’s new album ‘Couldn’t Wait To Tell You…’

FlatspotErykah Badu is set to host a live-streamed release party for singer/songwriter LIV.E and her new album Couldn’t Wait To Tell You…
The Dallas soul queen is using her BaduWorldMarket.com platform to support other artists and to give viewers an “unmatched” interactive experience, following her ambitious Quarantine Concert Series: The Apocalypse series.
Enter Badu’s friend and protége, Liv.e, a rising 22-year-old artist who shares Badu’s love for blending sounds and various genres.
“What better artist to highlight as an extension of what I am creating,” Badu said in a press release. “I’ve known Liv as family since forever. She was this young, shy, creative girl who found her way into my heart. We graduated from the same arts high school years apart. Liv is of the same tribe.”
Like Badu, Liv.e is a Dallas native, who’s continuing the neo-soul era with her dreamy harmonies, soulful riffs, and jazzy improvisations.
After releasing her 2018 EP Hoopdreams and her 2020 singles “SirLadyMakemFall” and “LazyEaterBetsonHerLikeness,” her new album,Couldn’t Wait to Tell You,”documents Liv.e’s self-reckoning and arrival at a new phase of growth.
Tune into Liv.e’s Badu-hosted album streaming party Thursday, July 30th at 10 p.m./ET at BaduWorldMarket.com.
By Rachel George
