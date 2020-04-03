Erykah Badu opens up her home for the second installment of “Quarantine Concert Series”
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty ImagesThis Sunday, Erykah Badu kicks off the second installment of her interactive “Quarantine Concert Series, Apocalypse Two: The Rooms” on Instagram Live, while giving fans a glimpse inside her home.
Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, the Queen of Neo-Soul was forced to cancel a string of European performances, instead bringing the concert to viewers at home while exercising social distancing. On March 24, she hosted the “Quarantine Concert Series, Apocalypse One: The Rooms,” supported by her full band , on Instagram Live from her bedroom. Fans answered polls about which songs she sang, like the 1997 classic “Tyrone,” and what instruments she played.
This week’s installment plans to be even more interactive, “giving guests a chance to move from room to room inside her home, exploring and experimenting with different genres of music interpreted through her catalog of hits,” according to promotional materials.
There is a $2 fee to view the concert, the proceeds from which proceeds will cover the cost of production and the tech crew.
This is a big year for Badu, who’s celebrating the 10th anniversary of her hit album New Amerykah Part Two: Return of the Ankh, and the fifth year anniversary of her landmark hip-hop mixtape But You Caint Use My Phone, with Andre 3000.
Badu’s Quarantine Concert Series, Apocalypse Two: The Rooms begins Sunday, April 5th at 8 p.m. ET.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.