Erykah Badu opens up about her past relationship with André 3000: “He’s one of my best friends”

Badu World MarketIn a new Musicians on Musicians feature for Rolling Stone, Erykah Badu shared a few details about her past relationship with André 3000.
Speaking with R&B singer Summer Walker, Badu recalled the start of her relationship with the Outkastmember, which later led to the birth of their son, Seven Sirius Benjamin.
“When we became boyfriend and girlfriend in the ‘90s, we didn’t become friends first. We were attracted to each other first,” Badu said. “We had stuff in common, but we didn’t learn all of that until over the years. We have a 23-year-old son. Over these years, we’ve just become closer and closer as friends, as humans, as man, as woman.”
Even though Badu and André parted ways, the two have maintained that friendship over the years, behind the scenes and in the public eye.
“He’s one of my best friends on the planet,” Badu shared, noting André was recently in town for her late grandmother’s memorial services. “I care for him so very much, about his livelihood, his art, his feelings. And I’m a super big fan of him,” she continued. “I’m assuming he’s also a fan of my music. We’re really close. We laugh all the time, talk about… different things depending on what the situation calls for.”
Badu described André as a considerate art and literature virtuoso, who became “one of the most caring people that I know. [Our son] Seven adopted this same energy from him.”
“Well, that’s beautiful,” said Walker after hearing Badu’s full explanation of their relationship, to which Badu responded, “Yeah, that’s my homie.”
By Rachel George
