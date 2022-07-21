Erroneous Reports of Shots Fired At Teen Pool Party at Bolingbrook park District

Bolingbrook Police want to correct social media posts regarding a teen pool party at the Bolingbrook Park District.
On July 19th, 2022, from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm, the Bolingbrook Park District hosted a Teen Pool Party at Pelican Harbor. During the evening the number of attendees continued to grow and the Park District had to limit entry to the event.
Bolingbrook Police Officers were on scene during the event. At the close of the event there were numerous subjects who participated in unruly behavior and several skirmishes, which police quickly quelled. There were no serious incidents.
Social media posts erroneously reported shots fired at the event. This did not take place and is false.