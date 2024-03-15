ERNEST’s new album will feature collabs with Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll + more

ERNEST has announced his sophomore album, Nashville, Tennessee.

Arriving April 12, the expansive 26-song collection features collabs with Morgan Wallen (“Hangin’ On”), Lainey Wilson (“Would If I Could”), HARDY (“Creep”), Jelly Roll (“I Went To College/I Went To Jail”) and Lukas Nelson (“Why Dallas”). The latter two duets, alongside three additional advance tracks, are out now.

“I Went To College/I Went To Jail” was written by ERNEST, Luke Bryan, Rivers Rutherford and Chandler Paul Walters, and it celebrates both ERNEST and Jelly’s unorthodox schooling journeys — one as a college drop-out and one as an ex-prisoner.

“Well, I was supposеd to go four years and quit after one/ I was sеntenced to seven, but after four, I was done/ Well, I burned all my books, I stayed up and read/ I could’ve been a doctor, I should’ve been dead,” ERNEST and Jelly recount in a verse, before beaming with pride in the chorus.

“And I went to college, and I went to jail/ One was a dorm room, one was a cell/ Who came out on top? Hell, it’s hard to tell/ I went to college, and I went to jail,” they declare.

Nashville, Tennessee is the follow-up to ERNEST’s 2021 debut album, FLOWER SHOPS (THE ALBUM).

Nashville, Tennessee is available for preorder and presave now. You can also order a signed three-disc LP while supplies last at ERNEST’s merch store.

Here’s the full track list for Nashville, Tennessee:

“I Went to College / I Went to Jail (feat. Jelly Roll)”

“Ain’t as Easy”

“Why Dallas (feat. Lukas Nelson)”

“One More Heartache”

“Hangin’ On (feat. Morgan Wallen)”

“Did It for The Story”

“How’d We Get Here”

“Never Said I Love You”

“Would If I Could (feat. Lainey Wilson)”

“Honkytonk Fairytale”

“Smokin’ Gun”

“Twinkle Twinkle (Live At Fenway Park) [feat. Ryman Saint]”

“Life Goes On”

“If You Don’t Know By Now”

“You Don’t Have to Die”

“Redneck Sh*ttt”

“Small Town Goes”

“Kiss of Death”

“Slow Dancing in a Burning Room”

“Ain’t Too Late”

“Sayin’ You Love Me”

“Summertime Flies”

“Ain’t Right Ain’t Wrong”

“Creep (feat. HARDY)”

“Bars on My Heart”

“Dollar to Cash”

