ERNEST welcomes you to ‘NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE’

ERNEST is paying tribute to his hometown with his sophomore album, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE.

Out now, the Joey Moi-produced project features 26 songs, including collabs with Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, HARDY and Lukas Nelson.

“I was born and raised in Nashville,” ERNEST says in a press release. “I love this city, it’s the country music capital of the world, and this album is a positive affirmation in the name of country music. That country at its core, the songwriting and storytelling, is popular again.”

Earlier on Friday, ERNEST sat down with Jan Crawford on CBS Mornings to chat about his new album and Nashville journey. Coming up, he’ll perform on Live With Kelly and Mark on April 16, before also taking the stage on The Kelly Clarkson Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live!

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE is the follow-up to ERNEST’s 2022 debut album, FLOWERSHOPS (THE ALBUM), which received the deluxe treatment in 2023.

Here’s the full track list for NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE: (NOTE LANGUAGE)

“I Went to College / I Went to Jail (feat. Jelly Roll)”

“Ain’t as Easy”

“Why Dallas (feat. Lukas Nelson)”

“One More Heartache”

“Hangin’ On (feat. Morgan Wallen)”

“Did It for The Story”

“How’d We Get Here”

“Never Said I Love You”

“Would If I Could (feat. Lainey Wilson)”

“Honkytonk Fairytale”

“Smokin’ Gun”

“Twinkle Twinkle (Live At Fenway Park) (feat. Ryman Saint)”

“Life Goes On”

“If You Don’t Know By Now”

“You Don’t Have to Die”

“Redneck Sh*ttt”

“Small Town Goes”

“Kiss of Death”

“Slow Dancing in a Burning Room”

“Ain’t Too Late”

“Sayin’ You Love Me”

“Summertime Flies”

“Ain’t Right Ain’t Wrong”

“Creep (feat. HARDY)”

“Bars on My Heart”

“Dollar to Cash”

