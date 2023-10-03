ERNEST serves up ‘Unplugged’ live album

ERNEST has released his new live album, ERNEST & The Fellas Unplugged.

Out now, the 10-track project features live performance audio from ERNEST’s raved-about Salvage Sessions and Circle Sessions, and includes the searing “What Have I Got To Lose” and a cover of John Mayer‘s “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room.”

“FLOWER SHOPS has been such a wild ride. I can’t put words to how much the love and support for the album and its deluxe means to me,” shares ERNEST. “Now that we’re getting ready to be back out on the road headlining this fall, it only felt right that the fellas and I wrap up this chapter with live versions of some of our favorites to play live.”

ERNEST’s This Fire Tour kicks off October 18 in Oxford, Ohio. For a full list of dates and tickets, visit ernestofficial.com.

Here’s the track list for ERNEST & The Fellas Unplugged:

“This Fire (Circle Sessions)”

“Wild Wild West (Circle Sessions)”

“What Have I Got to Lose (Circle Sessions)”

“Done at a Bar (Circle Sessions)”

“Slow Dancing in a Burning Room (Circle Sessions)”

“Feet Wanna Run (Salvage Sessions)”

“Comfortable When I’m Crazy (Salvage Sessions)”

“Songs We Used to Sing (Salvage Sessions)”

“Miss That Girl (Salvage Sessions)”

“Unhang the Moon (Salvage Sessions)”

