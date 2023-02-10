ERNEST is telling a story with ‘FLOWER SHOPS: Two Dozen Roses’

Big Loud/Mercury

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, ERNEST is sending you Two Dozen Roses.

That’s the subtitle of his FLOWER SHOPS album, which includes his breakthrough hit of the same name.

The singer/songwriter’s debut effort came out last March, and the expanded edition adds 13 new tracks.

“It’s great to finally have this continuation of the FLOWER SHOPS album out,” he says. “I wrote almost all of these over the last year.”

“I hope everyone listens to it from the beginning all the way through if they have the chance to,” he says. “I track-listed it intentionally to follow a story that I think a lot of people can find themselves in at one point or another, so I hope people take the time to hear it in order.”

ERNEST co-wrote all 24 songs on FLOWER SHOPS (THE ALBUM): Two Dozen Roses, with help from folks like Lady A‘s Charles Kelley, FGL‘s Brian Kelley and the legendary Dean Dillon.

This spring, ERNEST heads out on the One Night at a Time Tour with Morgan Wallen.

