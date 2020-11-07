Eric Church’s Single ‘Through My Ray-Bans’ Remembers Victims of Route 91 Fest
Eric Church has released his new single “Through My Ray-Bans.’ And he dedicates the song to the people who attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival in 2017.
Church was part of the Las Vegas event. He performed two days before the October 1 shooting. The award-winning songwriter teased the song in April, along with a message about the pandemic.
Church said, “I don’t believe in fear. I don’t believe in panic. I don’t believe, in all of its complexity, this damn virus has any idea what it’s up against: the American resolve, steeled by the world, steadied by faith, calmed by song, healed by prayer. Oh I believe; damn right I believe.” He added, “I believe these halls will roar again. These stadiums will be deafening in the answer to this enemy. The silence of now will cower at the noise of soon … And I believe, I believe our best is yet to come. We shall rage. We shall roar. I cannot wait to see you again, through my Ray-Bans.“