Eric Church’s Double Down dates are One of a Kind

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer-songwriter Eric Church (L) performs onstage during day 2 of the 2017 CMA Music Festival on June 9, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Eric Church fans are in for a great time this weekend when he kicks off his 2019 Double Down tour, but they might not get to hear their favorite song. Eric tells us that the two nights in each city will be totally different.

The Double Down tour kicks off on Friday (January 18th) and Saturday (January 19th) in Omaha, Nebraska. Eric is set to play two nights in each city, except for Nashville in which he’ll play Nissan Stadium, and perform six albums worth of material. He has 2 shows coming to Allstate Arena in March.

March 22, 2019 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena*

March 23, 2019 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena*

