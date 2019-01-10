Eric Church’s Brother’s Cause of Death is Chronic Alcoholism
By Roy Gregory
Jan 10, 2019 @ 7:45 AM
CULLMAN, AL - JUNE 02: Eric Church performs during Pepsi's Rock The South Festival - Day 2 in Heritage Park on June 2, 2018 in Cullman, Alabama. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Rock the South Festival)

The cause in the death of Eric Church’s brother has been revealed. According to TMZ, Brandon Church died due to chronic alcoholism. TMZ got the autopsy records and it revealed that Brandon had a history of “alcohol withdrawal-induced seizure disorder.”
Brandon had two seizures before his died last June, the second seizure he suffered caused him to go into cardiac arrest. Brandon had a habit of binge drinking and then suddenly quitting which caused the seizures. Brandon’s alcohol abuse thickened his heart, caused coronary artery disease and liver damage. Brandon wrote songs with Eric prior to his death at 36-years-old. Here’s the full story from TMZ.

