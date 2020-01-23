Eric Church Vies For Two Awards At This Weekend’s Grammys
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer-songwriter Eric Church (L) performs onstage during day 2 of the 2017 CMA Music Festival on June 9, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
Eric Church has two nominations at Sunday’s (Jan. 26th) Grammy Awards, including Best Country Album for Desperate Man and Best Country Song for his recent Number One hit, “Some Of It.” The song was co-written by Eric, but it wasn’t originally intended to make his Desperate Man album. It wasn’t until Eric’s wife played the song for a friend of theirs that he realized the album wasn’t complete without it.
The 62nd Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
Here are all the Best Country Song and Best Country Album Grammy nominees:
Best Country Song
“Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)
“It All Comes Out in the Wash,” Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“Some of It,” Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
“Speechless,” Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
Best Country Album
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker