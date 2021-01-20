      Weather Alert

Eric Church to Perform at Super Bowl

Jan 20, 2021 @ 7:41am
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer-songwriter Eric Church (L) performs onstage during day 2 of the 2017 CMA Music Festival on June 9, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will team up for the first time to sing the National Anthem during the Super Bowl LV pregame festivities at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay on Sunday, February 7th. Pregame events will be broadcast live on CBS beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The artist H.E.R. has also been added to the lineup to sing America the Beautiful.

The Weeknd was previously announced to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show.

 

