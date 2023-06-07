ERIC CHURCH TO BE CMHOF FAME EXHIBIT

Eric Church will be the subject of a new exhibit at The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville. Eric Church: Country Heart, Restless Soul will chronicle Eric’s path to stardom, from his early years playing late-night gigs in bars and writing songs in Nashville to his current spot as one of Country music’s biggest stars. The exhibit opens on July 13th and runs through June 2024.

The exhibit will include musical instruments, song manuscripts, stage wear, tour memorabilia, awards, photographs and more from Eric’s personal collection.

Eric is set to perform at CMA Fest in Nashville on Saturday (June 10th) at Nissan Stadium. His The Outsiders Revival Tour launches on June 22 in Milwaukee. The first fully outdoor tour of his career will feature a rotating lineup of artists across varying dates including Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Koe Wetzel, Lainey Wilson, Midland, Parker McCollum, Travis Tritt, Elle King and Paul Cauthen, plus Jackson Dean, Morgan Wade, Muscadine Bloodline, Shane Smith & The Saints, Hailey Whitters, Ray Wylie Hubbard and The Red Clay Strays.

