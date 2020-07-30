      Weather Alert

Eric Church Teaming Up with Jack Daniels to Release Limited Edition Whiskey

Jul 30, 2020 @ 9:34am

Eric Church is being celebrated by his beloved Jack Daniel’s with his very own 94-proof whiskey. The Lynchburg, Tennessee-based distillery is rolling out a limited- edition Eric Church Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey in honor of the singer, complete with a black bottle adorned with a gold-colored eagle clasping a lightning bolt in each talon. Eric hand-selected the barrels of amber from the highest-elevated top floor of the Coy Hill warehouse. Jack Daniel’s Eric Church Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey will be available across the U.S. beginning in August.

