Eric Church talks new exhibit + reliving tour memories with his boys

Eric Church recently celebrated the opening of his new exhibit, Eric Church: Country Heart, Restless Soul, at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

During a private reception, Eric spoke about one of the highlights of touring his new exhibit: reliving past tour memories with his boys, Boone McCoy and Tennessee Hawkins.

“The best part for me, both of my kids you know from two and three months old, they grew up on the tour bus. And when you’re in the tornado and you’re going through it, you forget all these things that happened,” Eric shares with the press. “And to be beside my boys tonight as we walk through and went through those tidbits, but when they were one or two or three, they don’t remember that, that was my favorite part of this entire exhibit — experiencing it again with them.”

“This is an unbelievable honor for me,” he adds. “The people that I love and respect are here and have been very incremental to me being here. I will say that there is something to doing it your own way, and you can still get to where you want to go if you do it that way.”

Eric’s new exhibit will be on display until June 9, 2024. For more information, visit countrymusichalloffame.org.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.