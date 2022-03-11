      Breaking News
Eric Church Talks Dreams!

Mar 10, 2022 @ 6:10pm

Eric Church tells GardenAndGun.com that he almost stopped chasing his dream. “My father agreed to pay my rent for six months, and if it didn’t work out, I’d have to go back and work in his furniture business. That almost happened. I had been rejected all over town. I called my brother to come downtown and get drunk with me. The next day, I got a call from Arturo Buenahora Jr. to come in and sing. He signed him after hearing me sing “Lightning.” I was literally one day away from packing it in and heading home at that point.” tells GardenAndGun.com that he almost stopped chasing his dream. “My father agreed to pay my rent for six months, and if it didn’t work out, I’d have to go back and work in his furniture business. That almost happened. I had been rejected all over town. I called my brother to come downtown and get drunk with me. The next day, I got a call from Arturo Buenahora Jr. to come in and sing. He signed him after hearing me sing “Lightning.” I was literally one day away from packing it in and heading home at that point.”

