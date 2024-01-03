98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Eric Church shares his best hangover cures

January 3, 2024 1:30PM CST
If you’re still reeling from the drinks over the holiday season, Eric Church might have the perfect hangover remedy for you.

“The best hangover cure – I’ve got two. One is 5-hour Energy [bottles], because of all the B-vitamins that are in it,” shares Eric. “You can start pounding those, and it’s either gonna work, or it’s gonna keep you up and prolong your misery.”

“But the other one I have is just take two Advil and a beer in the morning,” adds the “Drink in My Hand” hitmaker. “Hair of the dog, man – that works every time.”

Eric and Morgan Wallen are approaching the top 25 of the country charts with their collab, “Man Made a Bar.”

