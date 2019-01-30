Eric Church Serenading 9-Year-Old Fan Is Totally Precious

Here’s another reason to love Eric Church, the “Springsteen” singer serenaded a 9-year-old little girl during his Double Down Tour stop in St. Louis last Friday. (January 25th)

Brandon Burgdorf says he bought tickets for his daughter, Hadley on Friday night, then bought tickets for him and his girlfriend for Church’s Saturday night show.

Burgdorf and his daughter sat on the fourth row but the people sitting in front of Hadley made way for Church to make eye contact with the little girl. Once Church saw Hadley he took her hand and sang directly to her.

“Right afterward, she was crying and she tells me they were tears of joy. Saturday morning we got up and she was still on cloud nine and this thing has just kind of blown up,” Burgdorf said. Here’s the video from Taste of Country.

Eric’s Double Down Tour is coming to Allstate Arena Friday March 22nd and Saturday March 23rd. Looking for tickets? Click here.