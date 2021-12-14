Eric Church Performs in Holiday Concert for Military and Civilians from the White House

Eric Church will join other entertainers for a special holiday gathering at the White House for the PBS special, In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season.
The special will feature performances from Church, Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, Virginia Bocelli, Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, Norah Jones, Pentatonix, and Billy Porter as well as special remarks from President Joe and First Lady Jill Biden.
Performances from the United States Marine Band, singing quartet Voices of Service, and the Northwell Health Nurse Choir.
“In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season” will air on December 21st at 7 p.m. [8 p.m. EST] and later, for service personnel on the American Forces Network.