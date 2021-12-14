      Weather Alert

Eric Church Performs in Holiday Concert for Military and Civilians from the White House

Dec 14, 2021 @ 11:30am

Eric Church will join other entertainers for a special holiday gathering at the White House for the PBS special, In Performance at the White House:  Spirit of the Season.

The special will feature performances from Church, Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, Virginia Bocelli, Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, Norah Jones, Pentatonix, and Billy Porter as well as special remarks from President Joe and First Lady Jill Biden.

Performances from the United States Marine Band, singing quartet Voices of Service, and the Northwell Health Nurse Choir.

In Performance at the White House:  Spirit of the Season” will air on December 21st at 7 p.m. [8 p.m. EST] and later, for service personnel on the American Forces Network.

WASHINGTON –  (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

 

TAGS
#AmericanForcesNetwork #ArmedForcesNetwork #EricChurch #PBS #WhiteHouse
Popular Posts
Hank Williams Jr. Takes Dig!
Official Oreo-Flavored Wine Goes on Sale Tomorrow
Here's How to See the Moon Align with 3 Planets...
The Top Things which Cause "Car-guments"
Best Break-Up Song: 'What He Didn't Do' - Carly Pearce
Connect With Us Listen To Us On