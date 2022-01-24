Eric Church Pays Tribute to Meat Loaf

Eric Church paid tribute to Meat Loaf, by performing his hit song, “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That),” on Saturday (January 22) in Detroit, during his “Gather Again Tour.”
Meat Loaf’s song, “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That),” was the rocker’s only Billboard number one. It was the first single off his Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell.
Church also paid tribute to Bob Seger, whom he credits… “He saved my career,” Church told the crowd. “I would not be standing here if it was not for Bob Seger.”
Meat Loaf died on January 20 at the age of 74.
The news was posted to the singer’s official Facebook page by his wife; who survives him, along with his two daughters, Pearl and Amanda.