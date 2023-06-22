Eric Church Named Country Music Hall Of Fame’s 18th Artist-In-Residence
Eric Church is being honored by the Country Music Hall of Fame.
He has been named the Country Music Hall Of Fame‘s 18th Artist-In-Residence.
Church will perform two exclusive shows at the Hall of Fame and Museum’s CMA Theater on August 29 and 30.
Responding to being named the 2023 Artist-in-Residence, Church said, “As a student of the rich history of country’s most prolific artists, the Country Music Hall of Fame is a shrine of reverence for this songwriter’s heart. I’m honored and humbled to be in such esteemed company.”
