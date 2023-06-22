98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Eric Church Named Country Music Hall Of Fame’s 18th Artist-In-Residence

June 22, 2023 6:05PM CDT
Share
Eric Church Named Country Music Hall Of Fame’s 18th Artist-In-Residence
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 10: Eric Church performs on stage during day three of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage,)

Eric Church is being honored by the Country Music Hall of Fame.

He has been named the Country Music Hall Of Fame‘s 18th Artist-In-Residence.

Church will perform two exclusive shows at the Hall of Fame and Museum’s CMA Theater on August 29 and 30.

Responding to being named the 2023 Artist-in-Residence, Church said, “As a student of the rich history of country’s most prolific artists, the Country Music Hall of Fame is a shrine of reverence for this songwriter’s heart. I’m honored and humbled to be in such esteemed company.”

Which country artist are you the most anxious to see play live?

Popular Posts

1

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
3

FRISKY FRIDAY FALLING: Do Women Really Want 'Bad Boys' or 'Nice Guys'?
4

Here's Why Lainey Wilson Wouldn't Kiss her Boyfriend on TV
5

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?

Recent Posts