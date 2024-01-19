Eric Church + Morgan Wallen tease collab with ‘Field & Stream’

Eric Church and Morgan Wallen are teasing an upcoming collaboration with outdoors magazine Field & Stream.

The teaser video arrived on Eric and Morgan’s Instagram Friday, January 19, and features Eric narrating a unifying message to Americans.

“What is it that makes us Americans? Is it our faith? Our beliefs? Our shared sense of community? Our culture?” Eric questions over cinematic outdoor clips. “Or is it a fly rod in a majestic canyon? Is it a First Lite, first time for your firstborn in a midwestern field? Is it the smell of a campfire in a familiar holler? Four lifetime friends, four half-empty glasses and one more full bottle.”

“Since 1871, we’ve been part of that conversation,” he adds. “And like all Americans, we sometimes lost our way. But like America, we always find our way back.”

The video includes footage of Eric and Morgan bonding over fishing out on a lake.

Not much more information is shared, but Field & Stream’s website states, “Our next chapter is just around the corner.”

All will be revealed soon on January 25. While you wait, you can check out the teaser video on Instagram.

