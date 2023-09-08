ERIC CHURCH, MIRANDA LAMBERT AND MORGAN WALLEN TO LEAD STAGECOACH 2024 LINEUP

98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

September 8, 2023 9:01AM CDT
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Rock the South Festival)

Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen will lead the Stagecoach 2024 lineup.

The full set of performers, released Thursday (September 7th), includes Jelly Roll, HARDY, Willie Nelson & Family, Megan Moroney, Bailey Zimmerman, Leon Bridges, Dwight Yoakam, The Beach Boys, Elle King, and more.

Post Malone is scheduled to perform a special set of country covers while Diplo, Wiz Khalifa and Nickelback are all confirmed for late-night performances.

The festival will take place from April 26th to 28th in Indio, California. Tickets go on sale Friday September 15th.

