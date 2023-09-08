ERIC CHURCH, MIRANDA LAMBERT AND MORGAN WALLEN TO LEAD STAGECOACH 2024 LINEUP
September 8, 2023 9:01AM CDT
Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen will lead the Stagecoach 2024 lineup.
The full set of performers, released Thursday (September 7th), includes Jelly Roll, HARDY, Willie Nelson & Family, Megan Moroney, Bailey Zimmerman, Leon Bridges, Dwight Yoakam, The Beach Boys, Elle King, and more.
Post Malone is scheduled to perform a special set of country covers while Diplo, Wiz Khalifa and Nickelback are all confirmed for late-night performances.
The festival will take place from April 26th to 28th in Indio, California. Tickets go on sale Friday September 15th.
