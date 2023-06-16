ERIC CHURCH MARKS LIVE ALBUM ANNIVERSARY

To commemorate the 10-year anniversary of his Caught In The Act live album, Eric Church is offering a rare glimpse behind the scenes at the two nights the 17-song project was recorded at Chattanooga’s Tivoli Theatre. Those special moments were captured for a new documentary called Caught In The Act: A Film which is available to purchase to watch exclusively on nugs.net beginning Friday, June 23rd.

Eric said, “When you’re in the craziness of the moment, you’re not even sure what you’re looking at or experiencing, you just feel that it’s different. We went to the Tivoli because everyone in our world – the band, the crew, the fans – knew we were a part of something special and wanted to capture the fire that has got us here. So, we just started rolling cameras as we figured at least we’d have it for posterity. It’s been sitting in the vault, and with the live album celebrating 10 years since its release, it felt like the right time to rewatch and share the journey we’ve been on together.”

The film features full performances of all 17 songs on the album as well as commentary from Eric, his longtime manager John Peets, producer Jay Joyce, and several members of Eric’s band and crew.

Beginning on June 22nd, Eric returns to amphitheater venues for the first fully-outdoor tour of his career with The Outsiders Revival Tour. Special guests include Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Koe Wetzel, Lainey Wilson, Midland, Parker McCollum, Travis Tritt, Elle King and Paul Cauthen, plus Jackson Dean, Morgan Wade, Muscadine Bloodline, Shane Smith & The Saints, Hailey Whitters, Ray Wylie Hubbard and The Red Clay Strays on select dates.