Eric Church, Maren Morris Big Winners At 54th Annual CMA Awards
CULLMAN, AL - JUNE 02: Eric Church performs during Pepsi's Rock The South Festival - Day 2 in Heritage Park on June 2, 2018 in Cullman, Alabama. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Rock the South Festival)
Eric Church was named Entertainer of the Year for the first time during last night’s (Wednesday, Nov. 11th) 54th annual CMA Awards, which was hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker and held at Nashville’s Music City Center before a very limited, socially distanced audience made up mostly of nominees and performers. He has been nominated in this category three times prior.
The show didn’t go entirely as planned, however. Five acts pulled out due to COVID-19: Lady A, Rascal Flatts, Florida Georgia Line, Jenee Fleenor and Lee Brice. The CMAs came just two days after Tennessee hit its highest peak of coronavirus cases. It was the first awards ceremony to have an audience since the beginning of the pandemic.
Maren Morris took home three of the four awards for which she was nominated — Female Vocalist and both Song and Single for “The Bones,” which she also performed live.
Luke Combs was the night’s other multiple award-winner, taking home his second consecutive Male Vocalist win, as well as Album of the Year for What You See Is What You Get.
Tributes to Charlie Daniels, Joe Diffie, and Kenny Rogers were sprinkled throughout the show. The music world lost all three this year.
Another highlight performance was Charley Pride singing “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin'” with Jimmie Allen before being presented with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.
New Artist nominee Ingrid Andress gave an emotional performance of her hit single “More Hearts Than Mine.” She burst into tears towards the end of the song but managed to pull it together to finish.
Here is the list of CMA Awards winners:
– Entertainer of the Year: Eric Church
– Single of the year: “The Bones” — Maren Morris
– Album of the Year: What You See Is What You Get — Luke Combs
– Song of the Year: “The Bones” – Maren Morris
– Female Vocalist of the Year: Maren Morris
– Male Vocalist of the Year: Luke Combs
– Vocal Group of the Year: Old Dominion
– Vocal Duo of the Year: Dan + Shay
– New Artist of the Year: Morgan Wallen
– Musical Event of the Year: “I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
– Music Video of the Year: “Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert
